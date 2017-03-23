Nail Salon Busted Charging Overweight Customers More [PICS]

A nail salon is under fire today for posting a handwritten sign saying that overweight customers have to pay more for pedicures. See what the owner of the salon said….

CBSNews.com posted the pic that was snapped by a customer of the nail salon in Memphis:

The salon normally charges 430 for a pedicure, but overweight people are being charged $45 for “service fees for pedicurists.”

The owner of the store said that he was “thinking about putting up the sign” but denies that he did. Customers say that the sign was posted and they have the proof.

Read  more on this story HERE

 

