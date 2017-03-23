Step Up Your Tinder Game: Best Opening Lines To Get A Response

If you’ve been single at any time over the last few years, you’ve probably used at least one dating app. However, the biggest struggle on these sites is often starting the conversation.

According to Coed, the dating site Zoosk has released a lot of helpful data on what lines work best to get a conversation going, and what to avoid saying!

If you really want to charm a someone, using the word “adorable” in your opening line lead to 66% more responses. Also, complimenting someone’s glasses or using the word “weather” in your first line lead to 39% more responses!

On the other hand, don’t start out with the words “hi” or “hey.” They lead to 22% and 35% fewer response, respectively.

Finally, don’t ever include the phrase “go out” in your first message. Those two words lead to 56% fewer responses!

For the full list of statistics, you can go right here. Also, let us know in the comments what lines have worked best for you, and which ones have bombed!