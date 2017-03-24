2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Desiigner To Headline Michigan Concert

March 24, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: 2 Chainz, Concert, Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Rappers 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and Desiigner are headlining an annual and expanded University of Michigan concert to raise money for Detroit youth.

Tickets went on sale this week for the April 14 show at Ann Arbor’s Crisler Center. The show caps SpringFest, a day of on-campus events that includes more musical acts, a “Shark Tank”-style business pitch competition and a “Food Truck Face-Off.”

SpringFest 2017 is presented by Universal Music Group and MUSIC Matters. MUSIC stands for Michigan Undergrads Serving in the Community.

The event has grown over the years. This year’s concert will be the first at Crisler in many years.

The show marks a return for 2 Chainz, who came to SpringFest in 2014.

Tickets start at about $30 for the public and $20 for university students.

