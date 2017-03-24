Diving Tours Of Titanic Wreck Site Coming In 2018

I have always been obsessed with the Titanic. When I was little I used to ask for books about the Titanic for my birthday or when I did all my chores. I’m still fascinated by it and would love a tour of it sitting on the ocean floor.

My dreams could become a reality if I could find someone to give me upwards of $100,000. According to CNN, this company Blue Marble Private is beginning dives to the remains of the Titanic in May of 2018. The ship was located just about 32 years ago and only has 15 to 20 left before it deteriorates due to bacteria. This 8 day journey costs $105,129 which ironically is the equivalent of what a first class ticket onto the Titanic would have cost in 1912 after inflation of course. After your descent 2 miles down to the ocean floor where the Titanic lays, you get a tour of the ship. The deck, the bow, the grand staircase. You also get to check out all the debris around the wreck which is home to artifacts that have been there and untouched for over a century. SO COOL.

If you’re scared of big bodies of water, this probably isn’t for you but there are other cool Titanic museums you can check out. Read more HERE.