A new app supposedly teaches men how be romantic.

The Caveman app was developed by a wife in Australia who was tired of her husband forgetting anniversaries and Mother’s Day.

So, she programmed the app to offer guidance, reminders, and simple tips, one each day, meant to help men show their wives how much they love them.

Many of the tips are small things, like noticing your wife or girlfriend styling her hair differently or wearing a new dress.

