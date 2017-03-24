This High School Will Pick Who You Go To Prom With!

March 24, 2017 6:47 AM By Bre
Filed Under: High School, Lottery, Prom, prom date

Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois has used a lottery system to decide who goes to the prom with who since 1926.

According to Yahoo Style, Junior and senior boys are reportedly assigned their dates at random by drawing names in the school library, while the girls wait in the school gym. The boys then perform a skit for the girls before revealing who they’ll be going with.

This tradition has been going on for 91 years and was originally started as a way to ensure everyone at the school would have a date to the prom.

