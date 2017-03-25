Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Shows Off New Weight Loss [Pics]

3 weeks ago comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias had to cancel his tour for health reasons in his fight with diabetes.
He was under a lot of emotional stress and had to drop off weight immediately.
In 3 weeks he’s dropped 20 lbs and he’s been hitting the gym for boxing as his choice of exercise.
Gabriel says that he still has a long way to go to reach his goals but you can see by these pictures he’s on track to getting healthy again.
First off I want to say thank you to everyone who has been supportive of me in my quest of getting better. Ur positive comments helped me when I felt my worst. Well as of this morning I'm down almost 20lbs since I stopped touring and my diabetes is currently under control with exercise, diet and meds. I have been training with an amazing human being named Ricky Funez (owner of @tengooseboxing_gym ). I came to him a broken, humbled man after I walked away from the road in Feb and asked him for help. Not only has he kept me working out 5 days a week he has also become something I have needed for a long time… a friend away from show business. My physical health is well on its way to being where I want it to be as long as I stay the course. Emotionally I have some things I need to do for myself b4 I can be in a good place. I'm not ready to return to the comedy stage but I am ready to start being the great person I know I can be. -Gabriel #gabrieliglesias