Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Shows Off New Weight Loss [Pics]

March 25, 2017 12:14 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Gabriel Iglesias

3 weeks ago comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias had to cancel his tour for health reasons in his fight with diabetes.

He was under a lot of emotional stress and had to drop off weight immediately.

In 3 weeks he’s dropped 20 lbs and he’s been hitting the gym for boxing as his choice of exercise.

Far from being ROCKY but I'm one day closer to kicking diabetes ass. #gabrieliglesias #motivated

A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on

Gabriel says that he still has a long way to go to reach his goals but you can see by these pictures he’s on track to getting healthy again.

First off I want to say thank you to everyone who has been supportive of me in my quest of getting better. Ur positive comments helped me when I felt my worst. Well as of this morning I'm down almost 20lbs since I stopped touring and my diabetes is currently under control with exercise, diet and meds. I have been training with an amazing human being named Ricky Funez (owner of @tengooseboxing_gym ). I came to him a broken, humbled man after I walked away from the road in Feb and asked him for help. Not only has he kept me working out 5 days a week he has also become something I have needed for a long time… a friend away from show business. My physical health is well on its way to being where I want it to be as long as I stay the course. Emotionally I have some things I need to do for myself b4 I can be in a good place. I'm not ready to return to the comedy stage but I am ready to start being the great person I know I can be. -Gabriel #gabrieliglesias

A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on

 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live