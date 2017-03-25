Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Shows Off New Weight Loss [Pics]

20 days in and 20lbs off. My ass is on a mission to get off insulin. Shout out to my buddy @alfredrobles for going with me EVERY single day to the gym and for keeping me positive and focused. #gabrieliglesias #StayStrongJefe #NoMenudoWithRickyFunez A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

3 weeks ago comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias had to cancel his tour for health reasons in his fight with diabetes.

He was under a lot of emotional stress and had to drop off weight immediately.

In 3 weeks he’s dropped 20 lbs and he’s been hitting the gym for boxing as his choice of exercise.

Far from being ROCKY but I'm one day closer to kicking diabetes ass. #gabrieliglesias #motivated A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Gabriel says that he still has a long way to go to reach his goals but you can see by these pictures he’s on track to getting healthy again.