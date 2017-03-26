Win Your All Access Tickets HERE!

All Access is on Friday, and we’re sending you and a friend to the show this week!

We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to 102.5 KSFM All Access, featuring 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Lloyd, Rob $tone and Play-N-Skillz! Happening March 31, 2017 at Tower Bridge Gateway Lot!

And that’s not all! We’re also sending you and a friend backstage to hang with ALL the artists!

Listen Monday through Thursday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM & 7PM for the keyword and text it to 41025! If you can’t text go here use short code 41025 and enter the keyword!

To see a complete of contest rules, go HERE. And to buy your All Access tickets, go HERE.