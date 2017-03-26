Win Your All Access Tickets HERE!

March 26, 2017 3:55 AM
Filed Under: 102.5 KSFM, 102.5 Live, 2 Chainz, All Access, All Access KSFM, Concerts, KSFM, Lil Jon, Lloyd, Play-N-Skillz, Rob $tone, Sacramento

All Access is on Friday, and we’re sending you and a friend to the show this week!

We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to 102.5 KSFM All Access, featuring 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Lloyd, Rob $tone and Play-N-Skillz! Happening March 31, 2017 at Tower Bridge Gateway Lot!

And that’s not all! We’re also sending you and a friend backstage to hang with ALL the artists!

Listen Monday through Thursday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM & 7PM for the keyword and text it to 41025! If you can’t text go here use short code 41025 and enter the keyword!

To see a complete of contest rules, go HERE. And to buy your All Access tickets, go HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live