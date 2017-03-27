A Cloud Has Been Created That Only Rains Tequila [VIDEO]

Are you sick of clouds that only rain water? Well, the world’s first tequila cloud has formed, and it rains actual, drinkable tequila!

According to Delish, the Mexico Tourism Board and the creative agency LAPIZ got together to create this alcoholic wonder.

The first cloud that rains tequila. 🍸 #tequilacloud #visitmexico A post shared by VisitMexico (@visitmexico) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:41am PST

The cloud is made of tequila mist, and it’s held inside a plastic container that keeps the cloud’s shape and potency. The plastic also helps the tequila form into “rain” through the formation of condensation.

#tequilacloud Serving free shots of delicious Silver Tequila since 2016. Come to Urban Spree, Revaler Strasse 99 for a taste #mexico #travel #tequila #art #berlin A post shared by Ernesto Adduci (@eadduci) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:31am PST

This crazy cloud is currently on display at an art gallery called Urban Spree, located in Berlin, Germany. If you’re in the area, you should definitely check it out!