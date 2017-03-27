A Cloud Has Been Created That Only Rains Tequila [VIDEO]

Are you sick of clouds that only rain water? Well, the world’s first tequila cloud has formed, and it rains actual, drinkable tequila!
According to Delish, the Mexico Tourism Board and the creative agency LAPIZ got together to create this alcoholic wonder.
The cloud is made of tequila mist, and it’s held inside a plastic container that keeps the cloud’s shape and potency. The plastic also helps the tequila form into “rain” through the formation of condensation.
This crazy cloud is currently on display at an art gallery called Urban Spree, located in Berlin, Germany. If you’re in the area, you should definitely check it out!