America’s Next Top Model Contestant Shot And In Critical Condition

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was shot and seriously injured in a drive-by shooting.

According to TMZ, Rusher is currently in intensive care after suffering a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Houston. Sadly, two people were killed in the attack and another 4 were injured.

Brandy was on the fourth cycle of the hit reality competition, and placed 12th in the competition.

A manhunt is currently underway to catch the perpetrator.

We wish the best to Brandy and her family and hope she recovers smoothly.