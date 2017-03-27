‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Will Star In New Reality Show

March 27, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: #CashMeOutsideHowBoutDat, Danielle Bregoli, Reality TV

After her now famous appearance on Dr. Phil, Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl, is capitalizing on her 15 minutes of fame.

According to TMZ, Bregoli just signed a deal with a major TV production company to star in her own reality show.

Bregoli’s managers had previously been contacted by seven production companies, with four having interest in creating a reality show centered around her.

While nothing has been shot as of now, producers are extremely confident that the show will be a success. She will even be backed by IMG’s original content department.

Following on camera brawls with her own mom, a faked Instagram hack, and a music video, Bregoli will definitely have a lot of material to pull from as this project moves forward.

Will it be any good? We’ll have to wait and see.

