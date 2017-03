Fans in Amsterdam are not too happy with Drake after his #BoyMeetsWorldTour show was cancelled due to doctor’s orders.

The Twitter speculation is that he smoked too much weed in Amsterdam and got too sick to perform.

So Drake cancelled an Amsterdam show because he smoked weed before and had a bad trip? — – (@peejhuncho) March 27, 2017

@TMZ Drake's concert in Amsterdam just got Cancelled because he's literally sick and vomiting of smoking joints. Sad piece of crap. — Paulinho (@PaulinhoJordaan) March 27, 2017

Fans have a reason to be upset in Amsterdam because this is technically the third time that Drake has cancelled a show in their city.

Drake cancelled his show in Amsterdam because he felt sick again, and somebody commented on Instagram "are you the 6 God or the sick God?" 💀 pic.twitter.com/7pMrxZu7ym — The Weeknd 🍂 (@Abelsxoxo) March 27, 2017

