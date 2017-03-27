Ex-Reality TV Star Jon Gosselin Now Working As A Stripper [PHOTO]

Do you remember Jon Gosselin, star of the hit TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8? Well, times have been tough for him since the show ended and he’s now taking up a new profession: stripping.

According to People, the 39-year-old will be strutting his stuff at Caesars Atlantic City’s Untamed Male Revue for a special one-night only event on April 1st.

The owner of the club has explained that Gosselin has been practicing every week for his performance, and that the club is planning on adding more celebrities to their shows in the future.

