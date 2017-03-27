Girls Weren’t Allowed To Fly United Airlines Because They Were Wearing Leggings!

It seems a United Airlines gate attendant banned some teen girls from boarding a flight yesterday … because they were wearing leggings. Huh?

According to reports, two girls were not allowed to board the flight from Denver to Minneapolis, while another girl was forced to change before she could get on the plane.

“She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board,” tweeted Shannon Watts, who was at a gate at Denver International Airport. “Since when does @united police women’s clothing?” she continued.

In response to a number of angry tweets about the incident, United responded with a tweet of their own: “United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage.” And added, “This is left to the discretion of the agents.”

More on the story … United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin confirmed that two teens were not allowed on the flight. But he said they were traveling on a United employee pass and “were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

According to Guerin, passengers using an employee pass are required to meet a more formal dress code. Leggings are fine for passengers not traveling with the benefit pass.

“Our regular passengers are not going to be denied boarding because they are wearing leggings or yoga pants,” Guerin said. “But when flying as a pass traveler, we require pass travelers to follow rules, and that is one of those rules.”

