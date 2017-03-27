Harry Styles’ First Solo Single Has a Release Date

By Hayden Wright

More than a year has passed since One Direction’s hiatus turned into a permanent break-up, and it’s been (mostly) quiet on the Harry Styles front. Former bandmates Louis Tomlinson and (more recently) Liam Payne have become dads while Zayn Malik pounds the pavement with his own solo material. Now Styles has released a mysterious television ad featuring instrumental music and a flashing release date: April 7. A source confirmed to Billboard that Harry’s debut solo single will drop next Friday.

Styles has kept fans waiting, but the strategy will likely pay off. Here’s what we know so far about the project: He’s reportedly channeling Queen and David Bowie on his solo material. The former boybander has also spent time socializing with Kings of Leon and fended off offers from Jay Z. Mark Ronson praised Styles’ approach to studio sessions and he’s launched an acting career, which may or may not culminate in a Mick Jagger biopic.

So let’s talk about the teaser: There’s not much to glean from the clip except that Harry walks toward a bright, open door while some melancholy piano music plays. See if you can make sense of the imagery here: