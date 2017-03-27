Jason Mraz Announces Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Jason Marz has announced a short run of summer tour dates.
The run kicks off on June 16th in Tuscon, AZ and also includes a special birthday show in Los Angles at The Hollywood Bowl.
Ticketing information is available now on Marz’s official website.
Check out Jason’s June dates below.
6/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
6/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino
6/18 – Telluride, CO 44th @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
6/20 – Salt Lake City @ Red Butte Garden
6/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
6/24 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards
