Drake Canceled His Show In Amsterdam Because Of Bad Sushi

March 28, 2017 5:43 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Drake

TMZ is reporting that Drake cancelled his show last night in Amsterdam due to food poisoning from bad sushi.

This was the third time that Drake had to cancel a show in Amsterdam and fans were upset after waiting in the arena for three hours to find out the show was cancelled.

You can hear the boos and see angry fans throwing stuff on stage when they made the announcement that the show was cancelled. (Watch the video here.)

Sources told TMZ that Drizzy had some bad sushi and the food poisoning was so bad he had to get medical attention.

