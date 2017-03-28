Ed Sheeran Superfan Jailed for Noisy Domestic Disturbance

By Hayden Wright

Sonia Bryce of Walsall, UK will be jailed for eight weeks following noise complaints that a judge ruled caused domestic disturbances. According to the complaint reported by the Daily Mail, Bryce played the same Ed Sheeran song—”Shape of You”—on loop for hours on end. Her neighbor, Clare Tidmarsh, cataloged the disturbances and collected CCTV footage to prove that Bryce had “displayed ungovernable animosity” with her behavior.

Judge Philip Gregory found “a wholly unacceptable level of disturbance through loud noise involving music, shouting, swearing and banging—time and time again—emanating from Miss Bryce’s home.”

“I can’t be taken away from my kids’ care,” Bryce reportedly pled.

“You can and you will be,” Judge Gregory replied. He then threw the book at the Ed Sheeran superfan:

“You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult, and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have,” said the judge.

“You have displayed nothing but violent animosity towards your neighbor, and I am quite convinced that you do not care,” he concluded. “Everybody is entitled to live in a degree of peace and quiet with the usual give and take of society, but you do not behave like a civilized person, and you have got to learn that you will.”

Wow, that guy makes Judge Judy sound like Mr. Rogers.