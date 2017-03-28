Kristin Cavallari Posts Naked Photo Of Jay Cutler, Tags Wrong Man [NSFW]

March 28, 2017 3:18 PM
Kristin Cavallari is on vacation in Mexico with her football star husband Jay Cutler. While the ocean and beaches she’s shown off look beautiful, the naked photo she posted of Cutler is what really has people talking!

According to TMZ, the former reality star posted a photo on her Instagram account that showed Cutler looking out toward the ocean….. while wearing absolutely nothing.

In a bizarre twist, she also tagged football player Tony Scheffler in the photo instead of Cutler in a move that no one completely understands yet.

You can see a censored version of the picture right here, or check out her Instagram here for the full photo.

