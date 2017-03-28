Migos Clarify ILoveMakonnen Comments, Might Play Gay Club

By Abby Hassler

Migos recently reaffirmed they meant no harm to Makonnen or any other LGBT artist, following the public backlash they received over their perceived, anti-gay remarks to Rolling Stone last month.

“We all make great music. That’s it,” Migos’ defacto frontman Quavo told TMZ during an impromptu interview at LAX. “A lotta people twist your words up.”

Related: Migos Performs Office Supplies “Bad and Boujee” Cover on Fallon

The hip-hop trio insisted their words were taken out of context regarding their reaction to Makonnen coming earlier this year. But after being asked if they would play at a gay club to show their support Offset quickly responds saying, “Nah. Salute to everybody…I just ain’t gonna do that.” Quavo quickly clarified “If the club paying the same what they paying the Migos to perform, I’ll pull up.”

Watch the interview below.