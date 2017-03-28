Pharrell’s Life Story is Getting the Musical Treatment

By Hayden Wright

Pharrell Williams’ childhood will be the subject of a new musical commissioned by Fox. Atlantis will tell a Romeo-and-Juliet-style story set in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Pharrell grew up.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the success of La La Land has studios scrambling for original musical pitches so the star-crossed romance with a hip-hop ending may be just the ticket.

The project is being produced by Gil Netter and Pharrell, and Michael Mayer ha signed on to direct. Mayer had success on Broadway with Spring Awakening and Green Day’s American Idiot musical. Martin Hynes, the screenwriter behind Toy Story 4, will write the film.

Pharrell has dabbled in movies for several years now: His “Happy” was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, while he snagged a Best Picture nomination this year for producing Hidden Figures.