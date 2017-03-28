Spiders Could Eat Everyone On Earth In One Year….. If They Wanted To

March 28, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: food, Humans, spiders

A lot of people aren’t huge fans of spiders. Whether it’s their abundance of scuttling legs, their many unblinking eyes, or just their sticky webs, spiders often get people screaming in fear.

According to Ranker, scientists have recently realized that with the huge number of spiders in the world, they could theoretically devour the entire human population in the course of one year.

How so? First off, spiders are literally everywhere. As Ranker explained:

“All of the spiders in the world weigh 29 million tons, and scientists estimate that there are billions of these little guys just scurrying around”

Secondly, spiders eat roughly 800 million tons of food a year. With the entire human race only taking up 287 million tons of biomass, they could actually finish us off before the year was even over.

The good news? Spiders mainly eat insects and it’s extremely unlikely that they would try to eat us.

Regardless, have fun sleeping tonight with all that in mind…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live