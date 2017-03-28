The Fattest City’s In America…Guess Where Sac Landed???

Jackson, Mississippi, you need to put down the fried southern food and hit the treadmill. According to a new study released by WalletHub, Mississippi’s capital is the “fattest city” in America.

The study looked at the country’s 100 most-populated cities and examined 17 “key indicators of weight-related problems” such as heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, unbalanced diet, physical inactivity, and obesity-related deaths. Jackson ranks number-one for diabetes, number-two for physical inactivity, and number-four for high blood pressure.

All of the cities in the Top 10 are in the South including ones in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana and Alabama. Seattle is at the opposite end of the list with the best results in the study. Sacrament came in at #91…I think we all just earned a cheat day.