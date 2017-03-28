Will Smith Attends ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Reunion

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 27 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hit televisions and made Will Smith into a household name, but the cast appears tighter than ever. Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks) shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Smith, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

“Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete,” he wrote. Avery, who died in 2013, played Uncle Phil, the Banks family patriarch on the series.

Maybe the cast can get it together for a reunion? The 30-year anniversary is coming up in 2020. See the bittersweet cast photo here: