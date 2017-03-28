Woman Banned From Tinder After Charging Men That Matched With Her

Charging men that swipe with you on Tinder doesn’t seem to be a logical way to make money, but it apparently worked for this 20-year-old!

According to the Mirror, Maggie Archer recently raked in some dough after making her bio read “send me $5, see what happens.”

The best possible use for tinder pic.twitter.com/bYs49yEds6 — Maggie (@maggiearch3r) March 22, 2017

Once Maggie received her payment, she simply unmatched them. This left many men unable to contact her and likely upset at what happened.

Maggie doesn’t appear to feel all that bad though, as she explained:

“It’s really a foolproof plan, because I’m not actually promising anything, I just say ‘see what happens… I figured it was too funny not to share. Also, I wanted to give more women this idea to share the wealth.”

She also revealed that a surprising number of men were willing to pay up to see what happened.

Unfortunately for her, she has since been banned from the dating app. A spokesperson explained that requesting money on Tinder was a violation of their policies and would result in a ban.

Do you think this idea was funny or cruel? Let us know in the comments!