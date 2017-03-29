Blac Chyna Calls Out Baby Daddy, Tyga, Over Child Support

Blac Chyna is anything but subtle. According to TMZ, Chyna calls out her son’s father, Tyga, over what appears to be child support. The language is harsh (of course) but this shouldn’t come as no surprise when it comes to Chyna. “It’s funny now to me !!! But when Tyga and side (explicit) kicked me out !!! And they wanted to see me fail ! lol And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!”

She also calls out the Kardashian clan as well. “”So go tell Kylie , and Rob ! About our son Account ! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting ur (explicit) !”

She goes in!

Click here to see the Snap she posted.