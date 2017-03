This is not a drill – Cheetos is introducing their own 'snackwear' fashion line 😋 https://t.co/IiLj1nlKBc pic.twitter.com/l4NkrVIMwA — People Magazine (@people) March 22, 2017

Cheetos is introducing their ‘snackwear’ fashion line with the help of Betabrand.

You can cast your votes to your favorite articles of clothing for this new Cheetos fashion line by clicking here.

This fashion line is called ‘Easter Makeover’ by Cheetos and even though it’s still in the developmental stage it’s still a real thing.

Read more about this story here.