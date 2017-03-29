Four Things Your Credit Card Company Will Do if You Just Ask.

A lot of young people don’t know this. If you ever miss a credit card payment, just ASK them to waive the late fee. Unless it’s a regular thing, there’s a good chance they’ll do it.

According to a new survey, here are four things your credit card company will usually do for you if you just call them up and ask . . .

1. Waive a late payment fee. Only 25% of us have asked, and it worked 87% of the time. You just can’t do it all the time.

2. Up your credit limit. 28% of people have asked, and it worked 89% of the time.

3. Lower your interest rate. 19% of people have asked, and it worked 69% of the time.

4. Waive their annual fee. Only 11% of people have asked for it. 51% had it waived, and another 31% ended up paying a lower fee. So that’s an 82% success rate.

The survey did find it’s a little harder for YOUNG people to get a yes on all that stuff. But once you hit your mid-to-late 20’s, your chances go way up.

93% of people between 27 and 36 who’ve asked for any of those four things have gotten a yes at least once.