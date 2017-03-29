Is Kris Jenner Single Again?

March 29, 2017 6:47 AM By Bre
TMZ just reported that the rumors of  Kris Jenner being single are false.

There were reports that her relationship of two years with Corey Gamble was over! A family friend confided, (quote) “A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn Jenner anyways!”

The report also said they haven’t been spotted together since Valentine’s Day. Some were saying they were only on a break.

She supposedly needed her space. Corey distracted her from focusing on the family drama.

(Radar Online)

