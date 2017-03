You can now protect your Ben & Jerry’s from the ice cream thief in your house!

They are calling it “Euphori-Lock,”¬†which is a gadget that puts a clamp on the lid of that favorite pint.

This pad lock has been out since 2002, but it has recently become more popular. It features a two-part plastic security ring that secures the lid, which can be unlocked with a secret code.

Read more HERE!