See Bre And DJ Alazzawi on ‘Studio 40 Live’ [VIDEO]

March 29, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Bre, DJ Alazzawi, Fox 40, Lori Wallace, Studio 40 Live, Video

Bre and DJ Alazzawi were on ‘Studio 40 Live’ today talking 1025 All Access. Check out the video…

From Fox40.com:

“Bre and DJ Alazzawi of KSFM 102.5 joined us on the show today.  Bre took Gary’s spot as co-host and DJ Alazzawi DJ’d throughout the show.  KSFM 102.5 is hosting their All Access show this Friday, March 31st.  The concert features artists Lil John, 2 Chainz, Rob Stone and more!  If you’re interested in attending the event you can find tickets at Dimple Records or the link below.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF BRE AND DJ ALAZZAWI ON STUDIO40

1025 allaccess dl11 See Bre And DJ Alazzawi on Studio 40 Live [VIDEO]

To buy tickets for 1025 All Access this Friday, CLICK HERE

 

