St. Louis Services Set For April 9 For Rock Icon Chuck Berry

March 29, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Chuck Berry, funeral services, public viewing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry fans will have their chance to pay their respects to the late rock ‘n’ roll visionary.

Berry’s family announced in a statement Wednesday that what they called a public “viewing” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 at The Pageant club in St. Louis, Berry’s hometown. That will be followed by a service for Berry’s family and friends, including those in the music industry.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the viewing will involve an open casket. Messages with the family’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Berry was 90 when he died March 18 at his home near St. Louis.

Berry was remembered as rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller behind such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

