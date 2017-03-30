1,800 Workers To Be Hired All Across Northern California

If you’re looking for some extra work in Northern California, we have good news for you!

CBS Sacramento recently reported that the U.S. Department of Labor will be hiring 1,800 temporary workers to help certain counties in Northern California recover from winter storms.

These jobs have come about after the California Employment Development Department received $36 million to help clean up the affected counties.

According to CBS Sacramento, some of the specific jobs that people will be hired on for will include:

“Helping shore-up levees, fixing roadways, clearing drains and culverts, removing mud and brush, and clean-up and repair on the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.”

Furthermore, they specified that the affected counties that will be needing workers will include:

“Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Inyo, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.”

For more information, you can check here.