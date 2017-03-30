DL IMAGE (NEED TO SIZE)

NorCal Media Day

You are Invited to a Special Kick Off Event!

Join the California Highway Patrol with special guests for an exclusive sneak peek of the 2017 California Motorcyclist Safety Program & Media Launch.

We’re rolling out the red carpet for one day and want YOU to be our VIP.

You’ll get access to a closed course to see the benefits of the training first hand just in time for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month…. you can even experience it for yourself!

Some of our special guests to include……

Strawberry from afternoons on 99.7 NOW in San Francisco and Tony Tecate from mornings on KSFM 102.5 in Sacramento!

We also have lunch being provided by Drewski’s Hot Rod gourmet truck! Limited availability – so RSVP today.

April 20th, 2017 11a-1pm

1000 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95815

Please fill out the form below to RSVP and reserve your spot: