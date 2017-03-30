2017 California Motorcyclist Safety Program & Media Launch – SoCal

SoCal Media Day

You are Invited to a Special Kick Off Event!

Join the California Highway Patrol with special guests for an exclusive sneak peek of the 2017 California Motorcyclist Safety Program & Media Launch.

We’re rolling out the red carpet for one day and want YOU to be our VIP.

You’ll get access to a closed course to see the benefits of the training first hand just in time for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month…. you can even experience it for yourself!

chp logopng 2017 California Motorcyclist Safety Program & Media Launch SoCal

Some of our special guests to include……

Booker from afternoons on AMP 97.1 and Jeff from TheCruzShow in the morning on KPWR 106 in Los Angeles! Limited availability  – so RSVP today.

April 25th, 2017 11a-1pm
Westside Motorcycle Academy
3208 W. 85th Street [MAP]
Inglewood, CA

 

Please fill out the form below to RSVP and reserve your spot:

