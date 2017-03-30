April The Giraffe’s Pregnancy: Is It An April Fool’s Day Prank? [VIDEO]

While conspiracy theories are usually focused on serious issues, like the deaths of well known figures or cover-ups of important events, a new theory has begun forming on very amusing subject: the pregnancy of April the giraffe.

According to Inside Edition, some people have begun to think that April’s well publicized pregnancy is actually a part of an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke. They don’t even think April is pregnant at all, pointing to the fact that she was due in February and doesn’t really look that much bigger than other giraffes.

Others have pointed out that April’s name is the main indication of it being an April Fool’s Day joke.

Watch the video above and let us know if you believe these crazy theories!