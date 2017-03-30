Original Aunt Viv Posts Crazy Rant About The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [PHOTO]

March 30, 2017 3:11 PM
While many fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air were stoked to hear about the recent cast reunion, one member of the original cast felt the complete opposite.

According to Variety, Janet Hubert, the actress that played the original Aunt Vivian on the hit show, posted a tirade against the reunion and cast, with particular focus on Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton).

In her post, Hubert said:

“I know the media h– Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert posted. “I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”

Hubert is evidently still upset after being let go from the show after the third season, following feuds with network executives and Will Smith.

To see the uncensored original post from her Facebook page, you can look here. Also, check below to see a photo from the reunion.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

