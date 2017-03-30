Post Malone Pimped His ’92 Ford Explorer [VIDEO]

I used to love the MTV show “Pimp My Ride”, I personally think they should bring that and “Cribs” back.

West Coast Customs was the shop that did all the makeovers and just because the show doesn’t exist anymore, doesn’t mean the shop isn’t still hard at work pimpin rides. They have a show now on Velocity called “Inside West Coast Customs” and you’ll see a familiar face on an upcoming episode. Post Malone got an idea to pimp out a 1992 Ford Explorer so he bought one for $1,700 according to TMZ. The car is now worth at least $73,000 and it looks amazing. See the before and after pics and a clip of the upcoming episode HERE.