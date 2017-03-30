Teen’s Promposal At Disneyland Is Epic!

March 30, 2017 5:57 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Disneyland, Prom, promposal

These promposal’s are getting out of hand! It is seriously getting to the point where they are starting to outdo marriage proposals!

L.A. high school students Valerie and Gabriel saved up money to visit Disneyland. This would be their first time at the theme park together.

Valerie said, “I was speechless and extremely happy. I couldn’t believe it. It was a dream come true!”

