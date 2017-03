A cast member from ‘The Walking Dead’ has come out saying: “I’m #OUTandPROUD #LGBT”

Actor Daniel Newman says that when he volunteered at a homeless youth shelter, a young woman came up to him and thanked him for helping even though he was “straight.”

That made Daniel “come out” to the public.

I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT Love you guys. Be proud to be yourself. We need everyone just the way you are! I'll chat with you guys tonight — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) March 30, 2017

“I realized how important it is in this day and age to be visible; have people know who you are.”

Daniel posted this powerful message on Youtube: