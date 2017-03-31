Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Reveals The One Food He Will Never Eat

March 31, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: food, Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has eaten many different types of food throughout his years of cooking. While some of his TV shows have had him eat some pretty disgusting food, Ramsay himself has revealed there is one thing he will never touch.

According to Food Beast, Ramsay recently explained that while he’s eaten many horrible meals, he draws the line when it comes to airplane food.

Ramsay actually worked for an airline for 10 years and saw how the food was handled, leading him to develop his aversion to their offerings.

Well who would have thought? What’s one food you’ll never eat? Let us know in the comments!

