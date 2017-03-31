Facebook Is Now Going to Let Your Friends Ask For Donations . . . and They’ll Take a Cut

Every once in a while, you’ll see someone’s GoFundMe campaign pop up on Facebook. And maybe you toss them a few bucks, maybe you don’t . . . but either way, it’s not a choice you have to make that often.

Well . . . it looks like that’s about to change. Because now, people can set up campaigns to beg . . . err, ask . . . their friends for donations directly on Facebook. So if there’s a FLOOD of people asking for money, that’s why.

If you want to set one up, you can ask for donations in six different categories: Education . . . medical . . . pet medical . . . crisis relief . . . personal emergencies . . . and funeral and loss.

So why is Facebook adding this feature? Well, they SAY it’s to set up a safe way to get money in times of need . . . but they’re also taking a CUT.

They’ll get 6.9% of whatever you collect, which they say goes toward, quote, “payment processing fees, fundraiser vetting, security, and fraud protection.”

