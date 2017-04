#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

37 year-old June Shannon aka ‘Big Mama June‘ just showed off her new look after losing 300 pounds!

The ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ star went on a WEtv spin-off called From Not To Hot, which showed her weight loss journey.

According to June’s trainer Kenya, her daughters didn’t recognize her after she lost all of that weight.

Shannon is on her way to show off her revenge body to her ex Sugar Bear in this clip of the next episode.