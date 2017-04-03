Blac Chyna Denied Permission To Change Name To Angela Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a very bizarre on and off relationship, and one of the weirder aspects of it has been Chyna’s attempts to add “Kardashian” to her name.

According to Hollywood Life, Blac Chyna has been attempting to trademark the name Angela Renee Kardashian for her business dealings.

However, the Kardashian sister were not having it, and were able to legally block Chyna’s petition for the name change. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney argued that if Chyna was allowed to change her name to Angela Renee Kardashian, it would create confusion in the marketplace. They also didn’t want to allow her to profit off of their name.

While Chyna thought she could still take on the Kardashian moniker if she married Rob, she recently found out she still cannot.

With such an intense focus on becoming a Kardashian, one has to wonder what Chyna’s intentions were when it came to her relationship with Rob.

