Win Big Prizes With The Tony Tecate Show!

April 3, 2017 6:05 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Snoop Dogg, Wellness Retreat Tour

The BIG Prize Minute Questions are below…Scroll down.

This week Tony is adding some REALLY big prizes!   Tickets to see Snoop Dogg as he brings his Wellness Retreat Tour to Concord Pavilion! Ticket info here! Digital download movies, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, AND Monster Trucks!  Movie night would not be complete without some food, Round Table Pizza is giving you a large New Magnifico Pizza, you can get a Magnifico Wombo Combo or Magnifico Ulti-Meat Combo!

 

 

91iqio4lmal sx342 Win Big Prizes With The Tony Tecate Show!

Fasten your seat belts!  Monster Trucks is new TODAY on digital HD. Join an unstoppable team for an unforgettable super powered Monster Truck adventure and get the action packed film critis are calling, “big”, “big fun” on digital HD before Blu Ray!  Rated PG from Paramount Pictures.

Here are the first two questions that were asked today. Play tomorrow at 8:40.

Here is how you play…10 questions, 60 seconds to answer. We play the same questions everyday until someone answers all 10 questions. Every day we do not find a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot. Good luck.

The BIG Prize Minute Questions.

  1. What radio station are you listening to right now?

(1025 KSFM)

  1. Name 2 artists performing at The 1025 Music Festival?

 

