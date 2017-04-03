Young Thug Escapes Five Felony Charges Due To Police Mistake

Young Thug just beat some very serious charges brought against him, but only because of a technicality.

According to TMZ, the rapper was facing five felony counts for drug and illegal gun possession. After DAs dropped all charges except for felony marijuana possession, Young Thug’s lawyers were able to successfully get that charge dropped too.

How so?

While cops had found illegal drugs and weapons in the rappers house during a 2015 raid, they never received a proper search warrant to search his house to begin with!

The judge agreed that police overstepped their boundaries, and Young Thug is off scot-free.