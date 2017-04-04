A Photo Of A 90s Era McDonald’s Dipping Sauce Is Going For $99K On eBay

Do you remember the Szechuan dipping sauce McDonalds offered in the 90s as part of a tie-in with Disney‘s Mulan?
Neither do we, but a photo of the sauce blew up on eBay following a reference to it on the hit show Rick and Morty.
According to Delish, after the season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty gave the discontinued sauce a memorable shout out, fans began drumming up support for it.
Even crazier, someone selling an autographed photo of the Szechuan dipping sauce on eBay saw bids reach an insane $99,100.
This was just for a photo of the sauce….
While it appears the eBay post has since been taken down, we are still shocked by how quickly things escalated.