A Photo Of A 90s Era McDonald’s Dipping Sauce Is Going For $99K On eBay

April 4, 2017 2:36 PM
Do you remember the Szechuan dipping sauce McDonalds offered in the 90s as part of a tie-in with Disney‘s Mulan?

Neither do we, but a photo of the sauce blew up on eBay following a reference to it on the hit show Rick and Morty.

According to Delish, after the season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty gave the discontinued sauce a memorable shout out, fans began drumming up support for it.

Even crazier, someone selling an autographed photo of the Szechuan dipping sauce on eBay saw bids reach an insane $99,100.

This was just for a photo of the sauce….

While it appears the eBay post has since been taken down, we are still shocked by how quickly things escalated.

