So what do you get the man who has everything? Well Beyonce went the classic route and made Jay Z a playlist to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary! I know, I can’t believe it has been that long either. Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Sade are just a few that made the 63 track list. Even their good friend Kanye made the cut. Celebrate the love by listening to the playlist on Tidal. She also released a new track dedicated to Hova called, ‘Die With You.’

