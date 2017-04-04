‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Working On Music With Beyonce’s Producers [VIDEO]

For some reason, Danielle Bregoli (the “Cash Me Outside” girl) is still riding on her 15 minutes of fame.

Billboard recently reported that the 13-year-old has been working in the studio with Mark Batson and Che Pope, producers that have worked with huge artists like Beyonce, Jay Z, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and more.

So far, it’s been reported that the producers have provded some career coaching, as well as given Bregoli a piano lesson.

Does that mean we will be hearing Bregoli on the radio in the near future? Hopefully not, but we will just have to wait and see.

You can watch her piano lesson right here, and let us know in the comments what you think.