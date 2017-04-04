‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Working On Music With Beyonce’s Producers [VIDEO]

April 4, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: #CashMeOutsideHowBoutDat, 15 minutes of Fame, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Danielle Bregoli, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye West

For some reason, Danielle Bregoli (the “Cash Me Outside” girl) is still riding on her 15 minutes of fame.

Billboard recently reported that the 13-year-old has been working in the studio with Mark Batson and Che Pope, producers that have worked with huge artists like Beyonce, Jay Z, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and more.

So far, it’s been reported that the producers have provded some career coaching, as well as given Bregoli a piano lesson.

Does that mean we will be hearing Bregoli on the radio in the near future? Hopefully not, but we will just have to wait and see.

You can watch her piano lesson right here, and let us know in the comments what you think.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live