Matthew Underwood, an actor best known for his work on Zoey 101, is being hailed as a hero after saving a baby from a car wreck.

According to People, the actor saw a vehicle swerve across six lanes on a busy street and smash into a tree. Inside the car, he rescued a baby trapped in the backseat.

As it turns out, the baby’s parents had been high on heroin at the time of the accident…

You can watch video of his rescue right here, and learn more about the crash here.